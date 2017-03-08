Report: 49ers To Sign Brian Hoyer

(CBS SF) — The 49ers are on the verge of having at least one quarterback on their roster. NFL Network’s national insider Ian Rapoport first reported San Francisco will sign Brian Hoyer to a two-year deal when free agency begins on Thursday.

New head coach Kyle Shanahan is very familiar with the 31-year old. Hoyer started 13 games for the Browns in 2014 when Shanahan was the team’s offensive coordinator.

The 49ers enter free agency without any quarterbacks under contract after Colin Kaepernick elected to opt out of his deal last week. “I don’t think you need to be too transparent to realize that’s a position we’re looking at. We don’t have any,” John Lynch said last week at the NFL combine.

Hoyer spent 2015 with the Texans. He started nine games, threw a career-high 19 touchdowns and helped lead Houston to an AFC South title.

The eight-year veteran signed with the Bears last offseason and started five games before breaking his left arm. Hoyer went undrafted out of Michigan State in 2009. He spent the the first three seasons of his career with the Patriots as Tom Brady’s backup.