Allergy Alert: Pollen Count Soars This Weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – If you suffer from allergies, you had better keep that box of tissues ready for use this weekend.

The wet winter weather combined with mostly clear skies and soaring temperatures over the last two weeks has cranked up the pollen count in the Bay Area.

While Thursday’s pollen count will be in the medium range, the hot, dry weather conditions will help it soar to the highest levels for Friday-Sunday.

So that is likely not a cold that has your nose running – allergy season is about to go into overdrive.

And don’t think that you are suffering alone. Dr. Paivi Salo, an allergy expert at National Institute Of Health, says the number of allergy suffers is growing.

“Over the past several decades, the prevalence of allergies has been increasing,” Salo said. “Currently, airborne allergies affect approximately 10-30% of adults and 40% of children.”

Avoiding your allergy triggers is the best way to control your symptoms, he says, but triggers aren’t always easy to identify. Notice when and where your symptoms occur. This can help you figure out the cause.

“Most people with allergies are sensitive to more than one allergen,” Salo said. “Grass, weed, and tree pollens are the most common causes of outdoor allergies.”

Among the leading offenders this weekend are blooming trees particularly Cedars, Junipers, Alder Aspen and Cottonwood trees.

According to the National Weather Service, there is an overall warming trend predicted for the Bay Area for several days without a chance of any rain. Many locations will be in the 70s and a few will soar into the 80s.

Perfect weather for plants to begin awaking from their winter slumber and start filling the air with pollen.