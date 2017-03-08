Gov. Brown Declares State Of Emergency, Seeks Federal Aid Over Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Gov. Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency Tuesday and requested a presidential major disaster declaration due to damage caused by recent storms.
Brown issued two emergency proclamations for dozens of counties across the state, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Sonoma and Solano counties.
The proclamations direct Caltrans to formally request immediate assistance through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief Program. The proclamations also direct the Office of Emergency Services to provide assistance to specified counties as a result of storms that occurred in late January.
Brown also issued emergency declarations in connection to storms that occurred in December and early January, and at the Oroville Dam.
The presidential request is meant to bolster state and local recovery efforts following storms in late January that caused major flooding, mudslides, power outages and damage to critical infrastructure throughout California.
Tuesday’s request follows two previous presidential requests that were granted in February.
