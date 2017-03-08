Bayview Man Delivers Rap About Parking At SFMTA Meeting

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A Bayview man took speaking at public hearing to a whole new level Tuesday night after he started rapping his complaints about parking in his neighborhood during an SFMTA meeting.

He not only thing delivered his complaints with a goofy rhyme that was caught on camera; he also came up with a solution.

When Bayview resident Christopher Logan stepped in front of the SFMTA Board of Directors Tuesday evening, he didn’t just have something to say.

“Two things. Yo, living in the Bayview since ’99. Love it there, almost all the time,” Logan rapped. “We’ve got the views, and nice clean air”

But he wasn’t interested in just celebrating the Bayview. Logan went on to rap about something that aggravates a lot of San Francisco residents.

“They probably were not expecting someone of my age to start rapping,” Logan admitted when he spoke to KPIX 5 about his unusual public comments.

“Say what?! Don’t want to bark, but no place to park? What you saying? That ain’t good,” rhymed Logan during the meeting.

But he didn’t just complain about parking along Palou Avenue. He proposed a solution.

“Angled parking is what we need,” he rapped. “Angled parking is what we need.”

When KPIX 5 spoke with him, Logan offered additional details his “angled parking rap” didn’t include.

“There’s no cost to the city to paint some white lines, and it significantly adds parking,” explained Logan.

Logan said his performance wasn’t exactly arranged ahead of the meeting.

“I have no musical talent. When I found out I had two minutes, I wrote some thoughts down,” said Logan. “But then I thought that would be boring, so I thought I’d rap.”

“Say what? No place to park? What you mean, no place to park? I go to work and I like to park!” Logan raps in the meeting video.

The big question that remains is whether Logan’s bit of civic, free-form, hip-hop odyssey might actually produce results. The chair of the SFMTA board did ask for staff to review issue, so if you want the city to consider some parking changes, you might have a new strategy.