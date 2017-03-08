Driver Of Marin Party Bus Filled With Teens, Alcohol, Drugs Takes Plea Deal

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — The driver of a party bus filled with teenagers and carrying alcohol and drugs has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges, according to a published report.

The Marin Independent Journal reported James Frederick Greene, 64, accepted a plea deal in which he pleaded guilty to delinquency of a minor and possession of a switchblade.

Greene had been originally charged with misdemeanor transporting a person under age 21 in a charter-party carrier containing alcoholic beverages, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and carrying a switch blade knife in a motor vehicle.

Greene was sentenced to 30 days in jail, but with time served he can apply to serve the rest of the sentence in a community work program, according to the report. He also received three years probation, the report said.

He was arrested on June 20 when police pulled over the 45-passenger bus shortly after it left the Larkspur Ferry Terminal. An anonymous caller tipped off police to the situation on board.

“We found 30 bottles of hard alcohol, a case of Mike’s Hard Lemonade and a jar of marijuana,” Central Marin Police Authority spokesperson Margo Rohrbacher said at the time.

Police said they also found empty and partially consumed alcoholic beverages and prescription drugs.

A 16-year-old boy had rented the bus online and was going to pay $900 cash but the transaction was not completed by the time police arrived, police said.

In addition to Greene’s arrest, a 16-year-old girl was cited for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and fake ID’s.

Police said that none of the other teens were charged with being minors in possession of alcohol because police did not have enough evidence to tie the alcohol found to any specific teen.