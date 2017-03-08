Massive Mudslide Turns Mount Hamilton Snow Lovers Away

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A chilly winter storm front left a dusting of snow Monday on the Bay Area highest peaks like the South Bay’s Mount Hamilton.

However, getting there to enjoy a rare snowball fight or build a snowman can be quite a challenge. Just ask the Vaca family from Watsonville.

When they left their home Sunday it was sunny, but they soon ran into snow as they drove up Mt. Hamilton.

“They woke me up and it was all snowing. And I was super surprised. And I was like, ‘What???'” said Carlos Vaca.

However, half way of the mountain, they were forced to turn around.

“I just wanted to get the family out of the house,” said Franco Vaca. “And if the road is blocked, it’s for a good reason — probably our safety. Safety is my number one priority because I’ve got my whole family in the car.”

The reason the road was blocked – a mudslide has taken out half of Mount Hamilton Road and the roadway is not passable.

No timetable for when the road would be fixed has been released.