Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Strikes Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — A magnitude 3.7 earthquake struck Monterey County on Wednesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
The USGS reports the earthquake hit at 9:20 a.m. about 13 miles northeast of the community of Gonzales and about 22 miles east of Salinas, at a depth of 4.5 miles.
Visitors to the USGS website from Monterey and San Benito Counties reported feeling weak to light shaking. There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
Strong earthquakes with an epicenter off the coast can trigger tsunamis, depending on the size and type of the fault movement. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center tracks earthquake data for the West Coast.
