Mudslide To Close Sir Francis Drake Blvd Overnight

MARING COUNTY (CBS SF) — Sir Francis Drake Boulevard near Fairfax will remain closed overnight and into the Thursday morning commute because of a mudslide, California Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday morning.
The road closure at Baywood Canyon Road in the area of the White Hill Open Space Preserve was announced at 1:06 a.m.
A mudslide closed the same area on Monday and on Feb. 21 and 23, according to the Marin County Department of Public Works.
Standard-sized vehicles should use Lucas Valley Road and trucks and oversized vehicles should use Point Reyes Petaluma Road to Novato Boulevard, public works officials said.
The Department of Public Works will post updates of the closure on Facebook and Twitter.