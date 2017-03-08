San Jose Fire, PG&E Crews At Scene Of Gas Leak

March 8, 2017 11:29 AM
Filed Under: Gas leak, PG&E, San Jose, San Jose Fire Department

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Fire units and PG&E crews are on the scene of a gas leak on Pettigrew Court that has forced the evacuation of two homes Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

The call regarding the incident came in just after 10 a.m. when a construction crew reportedly severed a gas line on the 2200 block of Pettigrew Court.

San Jose Fire called in PG&E. Fire and PG&E personnel are both working on the leak. So far, there is no word as to when people will be allowed back into the evacuated homes.

