2 Weeks After San Jose Flood, Many Evacuees Still In Shelters

SAN JOSE (KCBS) – Two weeks after the flood that saturated much of downtown San Jose, dozens of families are still stuck in shelters, awaiting an uncertain future and desperate to find more permanent housing.

At the Seven Trees Community Center, nearly 200 flood victims are staying here because they have nowhere else to go.

“Really bad, I see no help at all,” flood victim Rosario Solis told KCBS.

Solis’ apartment was red-tagged after the flood, and she said without a stable home, her family is getting sick.

“Last night, I came at 4 o’clock at the morning with my daughter. She has pneumonia and she’s really sick. I just need a home,” Solis said.

Ray Bramson, division manager for San Jose’s housing department said, “We’re working with folks right now at the shelter and trying to figure out what that long-term strategy is going to be.”

Bramson said it’s unfortunately going to take time to get these families back into stable housing.

“This is not a one-week or two-week or three-week process. It’s going to take months and months to get people back into safe places and to recover,” he said.

He says the shelter will remain open indefinitely.

Anyone interested in donating to the San Jose Flood Victims Relief Fund is asked to visit http://www.siliconvalleycf.org/sjflood.