Woman Who Survived Riverside Plane Crash Loses Battle For Life

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A San Jose woman who was badly burned in a private plane crash that claimed the lives of her mother, stepfather and family friend has died of her injuries, according to a posting on a Gofundme page set up by the family.

Sheryll Van Gelder, who maintained the Gofundme page for the family, Wednesday posted:

“God needed another angel. Stacey Joanne Pierce is now at peace with her parents. Her injuries were severe and nothing but a miracle could’ve saved her. Please pray for her family.”

Her husband, Richard Pierce, had kept a constant vigil at her bedside since she was pulled from the flaming wreckage of a plane crash in Riverside.

It has been week since firefighters pulled Stacey Pierce through a bedroom window after she was ejected from a private plane carrying and her parents and two other family friends that crash into a Riverside neighborhood shortly after takeoff.

The group was returning to San Jose from watching Pierce’s daughter, Brooke, take part in a cheerleading competition.

She suffered third-degree burns over 90 percent of her body and underwent surgery. Both her legs were amputated and she never regained the ability to talk.

Her mother, 67-year-old Dana Hijazi, was killed along with her stepfather 83-year-old Nouri Hijazi and family friend 22-year-old Adine Ferales.

Another family friend – Adine’s mother Sylvia Ferales — was found on the lawn near the wreckage. Neighbors helped firefighters to pull her across the street, away from the burning homes. She was being treated for possible airway burns.

While a cause of the crash had yet to be determined, the 43-year-old plane registered to Nouri Hijazi took off in poor weather.

Richard Pierce had talked with his wife before take-off and begged her to take a commercial flight.

“All day I told my wife, ‘Please take a commercial flight home,’” he said. “And she said, ‘No we’ll be fine.’”