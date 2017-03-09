Authorities Search For Palo Alto Sexual Assault Suspect

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Sheriffs office is searching for the suspect in a sexual assault at the University Caltrain station last week.

According to a press release, on Wednesday, March 1, between 10:45 p.m. and 11:10 p.m., the suspect approached the adult female victim who was waiting at the Stanford bus kiosk on the southbound platform of the University Caltrain station.

The suspect began speaking with the victim and, while doing so, sexually assaulted her. The victim tried to get away from the suspect and he grabbed at her to keep her from leaving.

The victim fought the suspect off and he immediately ran away towards University Avenue.

The victim did not sustain any injuries. She described the suspect as a Hispanic male, approximately 35-40 years old, standing 5’6″ to 5’8″ and weighing approximately 190-210 pounds.

The was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt with yellow writing on it, light brown or beige pants, dark colored tennis shoes and was carrying a black backpack. He was also described as having a short haircut and a full beard that was trimmed.

The San Mateo County Sheriffs office released a suspect sketch on Thursday. The case remains under investigation.

Authorities are asking that anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call Det. Mike Baron at (650) 622-8053 or e-mail him at Mbaron@smcgov.org. Those who wish to remain anonymous, can call the Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 800-547-2700.