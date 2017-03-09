Bearded Michael Stipe Finds Doppelganger In David Letterman

March 9, 2017 6:11 AM
Filed Under: Beard, David Letterman, Instagram, Michael Stipe

NEW YORK (CBS SF/AP) — Former R.E.M. front man Michael Stipe has found a doppelganger in David Letterman.

Both the singer and the late night television icon have been sporting bushy beards lately. Letterman showed his off in a cover shot for this month’s New York magazine. Stipe apparently came across a sign promoting the issue and posted a selfie alongside it on his Instagram account .


The picture delighted some people on social media who have noticed the similarity in the stars’ new looks. One Twitter user has suggested they star in a biopic of ZZ Top, whose guitarists are famous for their long beards.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia