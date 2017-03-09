California Lawmakers Revise Proposal To End Taxes On Tampons, Diapers

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Democratic California lawmakers have revised their proposals to exempt feminine hygiene products and diapers from sales taxes after the governor vetoed them last year.
Assemblywomen Lorena Gonzalez Fletcher of San Diego and Cristina Garcia of Bell Gardens said Thursday they’re introducing a bill that would fund their proposed sales tax exemptions with increased liquor taxes.
The exemptions were proposed last year without a way to replace the revenue that would be lost. Gov. Jerry Brown said he vetoed them because they would have reduced state revenue.
California law exempts some necessities including food and prescription medicines from sales taxes. The assemblywomen say tampons, pads and diapers are also necessities that should not be taxed.