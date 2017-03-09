Game Of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Date Reveal

HBO’s hit series, Game Of Thrones will be returning for its seventh season later this year. The exact premiere date has been shrouded in mystery by HBO executives and has caused anticipation to build among the show’s legion of fans ever since season six ended back in June of 2016.

The long wait ends today however, as HBO will announce the season seven premiere date on its Facebook page via a Facebook Live Stream. In one of the more creative premiere date reveals, HBO has encased the date in a giant slab of ice. Viewers of the stream have been encouraged to comment the word “fire” and as the comments roll in, flamethrowers are shot at the block of ice, gradually melting it and revealing the premiere.

Tune in here to watch the unveil.