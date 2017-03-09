Mid-Market Bars, Restaurants Prepare For ‘Hamilton’ Rush

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – The Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” arrives in San Francisco for previews beginning Friday. Restaurants and bars near the Orpheum Theatre are bracing for big business for the next few months.

Up the street from the Orpheum at the Market Street Grill, bartender Christy McCallum has been getting ready for Hamilton for weeks. McCallum expects the bar to be three deep.

“We’re really, really excited. It’s going to be wall-to-wall people,” McCallum told KCBS. “So we’re having a bunch of bartenders coming in. We’re going to have our inventory ready, we’re going to have a special menu coming out.”

• ALSO READ: Lottery To Sell ‘Hamilton’ San Francisco Tickets At $10

Guest Services manager at Hotel Whitcomb, Varun Karshel, said out of town visitors for the musical are making reservations to spend the night.

“People from Monterey, South San Francisco, from Southern California,” Karshel said.

Transportation providers are likely to benefit as well. The Market, a food complex in the twitter building is likely to benefit.

Gabriella Gomez, general manager at Sam’s American Eatery, said the restaurant has been taking reservations for months.

“We just did our remodeling just for Hamilton,” Gomez said. “We know it’s going to be a big show. It didn’t used to look like this at all.”

Guests will notice new floors, new tables, and a fresh coat of paint.

Hamilton is in previews March 10-22, with the main run from March 22 through August 5.