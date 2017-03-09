KCBS Foodie Chap With Sommelier Chris Sawyer

NAPA VALLEY (CBS SF) – Christopher Sawyer is an internationally-renowned sommelier, wine journalist, wine judge, consultant, and public speaker. Voted Best Sommelier of Sonoma County by Bohemian Magazine for the third consecutive year, he is also recipient of many more prestigious awards and industry honors.

If there is good wine being poured at a grand event you are likely to see Christopher pouring or dispensing his vast and thorough vino knowledge.

As wine director for Flavor Napa Valley he will be overseeing and curating the wines poured at special events and dinners at the upcoming March 22-26 food & wine festival.

Domaine Chandon Reserve Brut, North Coast

Rich, creamy and complex, the new Reserve Brut by Domain Chandon will be one of the special sparkling wines paired with the scrumptious delights made by star chefs Chef Brian Whitmer (VINeleven), Richard Blais (Top Chef Winner and Owner, Trail Blais Inc.), Rick Moonen (RM Seafood/Feast It Forward) at the exclusive Flavor Napa Valley “Bubbles & Brunch” event happening at the winery’s headquarters in Yountville on Sunday, March 26.

Made with ultra-premium Pinot Noir and Chardonnay grapes, the wine opens up with lovely aroma of spring flowers, ripe berries, fresh citrus, and roasted hazelnuts. On the palate, the lively flavors are highlighted with vibrant notes of cherry, raspberry, nectarine, white peach and lemon zest; a creamy texture; and a lingering finish. So, join us to sip, savor and enjoy!