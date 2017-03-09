Mark Zuckerberg And Priscilla Chan Expecting 2nd Child

MENLO PARK (CBS SF) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday that he and his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, are expecting another baby girl.

In a post on his social network, Zuckerberg said that they were not sure what to expect, after a difficult experience having their first daughter, Max.

“When Priscilla and I first found out she was pregnant again, our first hope was that the child would be healthy,” he said.

Zuckerberg then went on to say that he hoped for a girl.

“I cannot think of a greater gift than having a sister and I’m so happy Max and our new child will have each other,” the Facebook CEO said.

Zuckerberg grew up with three sisters, while Chan grew up with two.

“We are all better people because of the strong women in our lives — sisters, mothers and friends,” he said. “We can’t wait to welcome our new little one and do our best to raise another strong woman.”

Their first child, Max, was born in 2015. After Max was born, the couple pledged to give way nearly all of their fortune to charitable causes.