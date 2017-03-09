One Critically Injured In San Francisco Mission District Fire

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was in critical condition Thursday morning following a one-alarm fire in a San Francisco Mission District apartment building fire, authorities said.
San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to the report of a fire at 7:14 a.m. in the residential building at 390 Valencia St.
The fire was sparked in a closet and was contained by the building’s sprinkler system. However, one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
The blaze remained under investigation.