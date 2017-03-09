One Critically Injured In San Francisco Mission District Fire

March 9, 2017 8:54 AM
Filed Under: Fire, San Francisco. Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person was in critical condition Thursday morning following a one-alarm fire in a San Francisco Mission District apartment building fire, authorities said.

San Francisco fire officials said crews responded to the report of a fire at 7:14 a.m. in the residential building at 390 Valencia St.

The fire was sparked in a closet and was contained by the building’s sprinkler system. However, one person was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

The blaze remained under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia