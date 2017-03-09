Selfie Exchange With Pilots At 30,000 Feet

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS SF) – A San Francisco woman was a little bored on her return flight from Iceland so she decided to take a selfie and share it on the plane’s Bluetooth technology.

She was shocked when moments later she got a return selfie – this one from the crew on the flight deck.

Nicole Villagran, a producer at the CBS-owned KMVQ (99.7 Now), was traveling with her friend Penelope Louise on Wow Airlines. She said for the remainder of the flight the pair exchanged several selfies.

On Louise’s Facebook page she published some of the responses to the exchange. Many wondered how safe it was for the flight crew to be engaging in such an exchange.

Guilherme Carvalho wrote: “Shouldn’t the pilots be looking at what they are doing?”

Kyle-Ogre Walker wrote: “guess flying the plane ain’t that important.”

Sham Donut wrote: “It give you a warm safe glow that your pilots are taking selfies at the controls.”

The crew also sent a video clip that showed another passenger jet passing under their aircraft.