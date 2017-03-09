Suspended Raider Aldon Smith Detained After Crash

SAN FRANCISCO (AP/CBS SF) — Authorities say suspended Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith was detained in San Francisco after an SUV he was riding in crashed into an undercover police car, injuring two officers.

The collision occurred around 8:30 a.m. outside of San Francisco Police Department headquarters at 1245 Third St., according to police Officer Giselle Talkoff.

An unmarked police vehicle carrying three officers was traveling west on China Basin Street toward Third Street and preparing to turn into the police garage when another westbound vehicle attempted to pass on the right

The two vehicles collided, causing damage to the right front passenger side of the police vehicle and to the left driver’s side of the other vehicle.

Two of the three officers were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 25-year-old woman, remained on the scene, as did two passengers.

Police said Smith was detained for public intoxication. Officer Robert Rueca said he wasn’t arrested.

The woman driving the SUV was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.

Smith has played less than 20 games in the last three seasons. The NFL had been expected to review his status this month after he received a one-year suspension for violating the league’s rules on substance abuse.

Smith’s agent didn’t immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy had no comment Thursday.

