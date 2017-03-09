‘The Fate of the Furious’ Trailer Debuts With An Action Packed Soundtrack

March 9, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Far East Movement, Kronic, Push, Savage, The Fast and the Furious, The Fate of the Furious, Trailer

By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – The Fast and the Furious’ latest installment, The Fate of the Furious, released a new trailer Thursday and the song soundtracking all the action is Kronic, Far East Movement and Savage’s collaboration “Push.”

The song was originally released in late 2015, and features an electronica mix that hypes up all the road play taking place in the trailer. Cipher (Charlize Theron) uses self-driving technology to her benefit and runs amok with her vehicular fleet while the Fast and Furious crew race to stop her.

According to IMDB, Cipher “seduces Dom (Vin Diesel) into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before.”

The Fate of the Furious arrives in theaters April 14th.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

