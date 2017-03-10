Armed Suspect Leads To Lockdown In San Francisco’s Mission

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have ordered all pedestrian and vehicle traffic to avoid the area of 17th Street and Valencia Street in the Mission District due to an armed barricaded suspect in a building on Valencia.

Police responded to reports of a person with a gun in the 500 block of Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets shortly before 2 p.m., according to police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca.

The shelter-in-place order is was issued for residents and people at local businesses on Valencia Street between 16th and 17th streets at about 2:45 p.m., city officials said.

The area on Valencia between 16th and 17th has been blocked off by police cars. Police confirmed shortly before 3 p.m. that a suspect was barricaded in a building in the middle of that block of Valencia.

The building was later identified as the Crown Hotel.

#SFPD, HNT on scene @ 500 block of Valencia regarding a barricaded suspect w/ a gun. Shelter in place/avoid the area has been ordered. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 10, 2017

Members of the department’s crisis and hostage negotiation team were at the scene attempting to communicate with the suspect, according to the SFPD.

Police officers and SWAT team members could be seen on rooftops and fire escapes on the block. Despite the shelter in place order, large crowds had gathered on each corner of 16th Street and Valencia to watch the police activity.

People who were affected by the shelter-in-place order were posting photos and video on social media.

We were evacuated from Valencia, pretty orderly until we got outside and had to run. A few blocks away now and safe pic.twitter.com/Ia3DVk8biy — Rebecca Pierce (@aptly_engineerd) March 10, 2017

