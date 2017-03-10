BART Sets Opening Day For Fremont Warm Springs Extension

March 10, 2017 1:52 PM
Filed Under: BART, Fremont, Warm Springs

FREMONT (CBS SF) — The long-awaited and often-delayed opening of the new Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Fremont has been set for later this month.

BART’s Warm Springs Extension, first proposed in 1991, is set to open on March 25. The new station will be called the Warm Springs/South Fremont station and is about five and a half miles south of the existing Fremont station.

The new end of the line opens the door to a future BART connection to San Jose. It will have connections to both Alameda County Transit and Santa Clara Valley Transit buses.

The station, located at 45193 Warm Springs Blvd., will also include more than 2,000 parking spots and 42 electric car charging stations.

The extension is expected to help reduce traffic along the Nimitz Freeway (Interstate 880) which runs from Oakland to San Jose and often bottlenecks in the area.

The $890 million project had been scheduled to open in 2015.

A day before the official opening, BART will hold a public celebration to mark the opening. On the day, free shuttles will run from Fremont Station to the new station from 8:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

