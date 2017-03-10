CHP: 80 Bay Area Freeway Shootings Investigated In Last 16 Months

VALLEJO (CBS SF) – Officials with the California Highway Patrol on Friday afternoon said that there have been approximately 80 freeway shootings in the Bay Area in the past 15 to 16 months in the wake of Thursday’s targeted shooting on I-80.

CHP officials on Friday noted the number of freeway shootings that have been investigated during the past 16 months as they offered an update on the shooting and subsequent investigation that shut down I-80 in Richmond for hours Thursday evening.

Authorities noted that the number of shooting incidents with injuries is far below 80, but said that the number of shootings was still “too many.”

CHP said most of the shooting incidents are gang related and targeted, but emphasized that innocent people have been injured in many of the shootings.

The Thursday shooting was first reported at about 3:41 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-80 at the San Pablo Avenue exit, according to authorities. Two victims were injured with one of the people who was shot getting airlifted from the scene to John Muir Hospital.

CHP and Richmond police detained three people in connection with the shooting an hour after it happened. They were later arrested for the shooting.

On Friday, CHP said it was a juvenile who pulled the trigger in the shooting that left one of the two victims clinging to life.

The male victim, who was driving the car was shot multiple times in the head and chest, is in grave condition, CHP said.

The adult female victim who was riding in the targeted vehicle as a passenger is in serious condition, authorities said.

The suspects arrested include one adult male and two juvenile suspects. CHP did not specify the age or sex of the two juveniles.

Authorities said the adult male suspect is a parolee with a lengthy history of gun crimes and carjackings.

Both of the juveniles are being held at juvenile hall, CHP said.

In addition to being a targeted shooting, CHP said that it was also gang related and that all the suspects in custody were gang members.