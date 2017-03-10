Formerly Conjoined Twins Leave Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital

March 10, 2017 9:15 AM
Filed Under: Conjoined Twins, Eva and Erika Sandoval, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford, Medical

PALO ALTO, Calif. (CBS SF) — Formerly conjoined twins Eva and Erika Sandoval waved goodbye to the staff at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford Friday taking major step toward returning to their Sacramento home.

The 2 1/2-year-olds were moved from Palo Alto to UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento Thursday.

RELATED:

At UC Davis Children’s Hospital, the medical staff will focus on helping their mother — Aida Sandoval — and home care nurses learn to take care of them safely at home, and will keep building skills the girls still need, such as eating by mouth.

As infants, Erika and Eva required tube feeding. They still receive most of their nutrition via nasogastric tubes.

Aida Sandoval could hardly contain her joy.

“I’m over the moon,” she told the medical staff. “It’s still surreal seeing them separate, knowing that it’s still them as two individual bodies. Now we’re just waiting for their next chapter to begin, and the anticipation is indescribable.”

The two sisters were surgically separated during a 17-hour operation at the hospital on Dec. 6. Before surgery, the girls shared a bladder, liver, parts of their digestive system and a third leg.

“The girls have just blossomed in terms of personality,” said Dr. Gary Hartman, who led the 50-person surgical team. “They’re very engaging and chatty.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia