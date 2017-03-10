Google’s Self-Driving Car Company Escalates Battle With Uber

March 10, 2017 1:45 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Levandowski, Google, Lawsuit, Otto, Self-Driving Cars, Uber, Waymo

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — A self-driving car company founded by Google is presenting new evidence to support its allegations that a former manager stole technology that Uber bought to help build robot-powered vehicles for its ride-hailing service.

Waymo, a project hatched by Google, wove its tale of deceit in sworn statements filed Friday in a San Francisco federal court.

It’s the latest salvo in a battle that started last month when Waymo accused former manager Anthony Levandowski of heisting its trade secrets before he left the company last year.

Levandowski then started a self-driving truck company called Otto that Uber bought for $680 million.

In a sworn statement, one of Levandowski’s former colleagues said Levandowski confided that he planned to “replicate” Waymo’s technology just before he left to start Otto.

Uber denies Waymo’s allegations.

