John Goodman And Sara Gilbert Reunite On ‘The Talk’

(CBS SF) – While promoting his new film, Kong: Skull Island on CBS’ The Talk Friday afternoon, actor John Goodman and co-host Sara Gilbert staged a mini-Roseanne reunion. Gilbert played Goodman’s daughter “Darlene Conner” 20 years ago on the hit comedy series.

The skit opens with the classic exterior shot of the ‘Conner’ home and cuts into the living room, where we find Gilbert and Goodman on the couch watching sports. “So, ah…there’s something I’ve been wanting to talk to you about for awhile now,” – “Darlene” says. “What’s that kiddo?” “Dan” responds. “Ummm, I don’t know how to say this… I’m a talk show host.” Gilbert says.

“As long as you’re happy, you know me and your mom will support you.” Goodman says. “You know for a minute there, I thought you were gonna tell me you were gay.”

Gilbert responds back to Goodman with “Let’s save something for halftime.”

Watch the skit here:



Gilbert is also the executive producer of The Talk and is currently married to 4 Non Blondes singer/songwriter Linda Perry.

Goodman stars in Kong: Skull Island, in theaters starting Friday.