KPIX Sky Drone 5: Underground Construction Of The Central Subway

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sf) — For months the barriers near Union Square have been the only visible sign to San Franciscans that work on the Central Subway was underway.
The city’s first subway effort in two generations is now 65 percent finished and the underground stations that will move passengers along the expanded “T” line are slowly taking shape.
The Central Subway will run north from the Caltrain station, heading underground as it passes under Moscone Center and Market Street before ending at another subway stop in Chinatown.
The project’s largest station will be under the tourist mecca of Union Square, and KPIX 5 got an exclusive look inside.