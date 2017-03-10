Metallica Partners With Urban Outfitters To Sell New Merch

Hardwired to sell t-shirts! March 10, 2017 6:25 AM
Filed Under: Metallica, Urban Outfitters, WorldWired Tour

By Robyn Collins

(RADIO.COM) – Just in case you can’t make it to a Metallica concert, or one of those almost-extinct record stores and if there’s not a Hot Topic at your local mall, don’t worry, you can still find Metallica merchandise without hitting the internet.

Retail outlet Urban Outfitters has partnered with the legendary metal band to sell a batch of Metalli-merch. Currently, there are six t-shirt designs ($34-$44), two sweatshirt styles ($54), one orange beanie ($25) and four LPs available ($19.98-$24.98) for purchase.

New @Metallica merch is now available exclusively at UO, in stores and online! #UOMusic #UOExclusives @UrbanOutfittersMens

A post shared by Urban Outfitters (@urbanoutfitters) on

Check out the merch line at www.urbanoutfitters.com.

Metallica will hit North America on the ‘WorldWired’ tour, playing stadiums across the continent. Avenged Sevenfold, Volbeat and Gojira will each play select dates.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

