Sea Otter Rescued Off Monterey Gets New Home In New Orleans

March 10, 2017 12:23 PM
MONTEREY (KCBS) – A rescued sea otter from Monterey has made quite the trip to her new home in New Orleans.

The 18-month-old female sea otter was found abandoned as a day-old pup by the Monterey Bay Aquarium’s Sea Otter Research and Conservation program.

While they tried to release her back to the ocean, U-S Fish and Wildlife Services eventually determined that she wouldn’t survive on her own.

But now, she’s made it to her new home at the Audubon Aquarium in New Orleans and will live with an 8-year-old otter named Clara.

Audubon Aquarium is offering visitors a chance to name the otter. The three choices, “Ruby,” “Pearl” and “Charley,” are all linked to famed author and Monterey County native John Steinbeck.

