Storm-Damaged Bridge Near Big Sur To Be Demolished

BIG SUR (CBS SF) — The collapsing Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge is set to be demolished on Monday morning, according to Caltrans officials.

The bridge, located on Highway 1 just south of Pfeiffer Big Sur State Park, was determined to be beyond repair in mid-February and has been closed to all traffic since Feb. 15.

Both support pillars as well as the bridge itself were damaged by landslides at a hillside nearby.

According to the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services, the roadway at Paul’s Slide was made stable enough to accommodate deliveries to Big Sur. Vehicles weighing less than 35,000 pounds and measuring 30 feet or less were able to make deliveries at 10 a.m. Friday morning.

Deliveries will be made again on Monday, Wednesday and March 17 at 10 a.m. each day.

As of Friday, only locals were able to access the Big Sur post office from Ragged Point, which has been closed due to landslides.

The bridge demolition is scheduled for 7 a.m.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed