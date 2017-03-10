Professor’s Live TV Interview Interrupted Unconcerned Kids, Frantic Mother

LONDON (CBS News) — An interview on BBC World News was briefly interrupted on Friday by two surprise guests who might have had something to say, if only they could talk.

Robert E. Kelly, a professor of political science in South Korea, was appearing via webcam to discuss the ouster of impeached South Korean President Park Geun-hye. Suddenly, a small girl in a yellow shirt swung open the door and marched in behind him, seemingly oblivious to the fact that her father was on live television.

“I think one of your children has just walked in,” the host observed as Kelly unsuccessfully tried to push his enthusiastic daughter away.

With the door now ajar, a second diminutive guest seized the opportunity to make his or her international television debut. The youngster rolled in the room in a bouncer, followed immediately by a mortified woman, later identified as Kelly’s wife.

“Pardon me,” Kelly said, eyelids dropping. “My apologies.”

The interview resumed when the children were forcibly removed from the scene — not unlike a certain South Korean leader.

Kelly, to his credit, remained calm throughout the interruption, and didn’t skip a beat once the children returned to the safe side of the door.

But, perhaps not realizing the incident would soon ricochet around the web, he asked for clarification when a producer asked him on Twitter for permission to use the video clip:

@Robert_E_Kelly Nicely handled interruption Professor! Do you have any objection to me sharing the clip of that moment on BBC News? — 🌍 David Waddell ن (@David_Waddell) March 10, 2017

Too late.