QB Hoyer Goes With His Gut

(KPIX 5) — The 49ers introduced seven new players today in Santa Clara, one who could end up being the team’s starting quarterback next season.
Brian Hoyer is entering his ninth NFL season and has thrown a pass for five different teams. The 49ers would be his sixth.
In 2014 Hoyer won seven of the 13 games he started for the Cleveland Browns playing under offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. Hoyer passed for a career-high 3,326 yards that season before being replaced by Johnny Manziel.
Yesterday Hoyer signed a two-year contract with the 49ers, reuniting with Kyle Shanahan in Santa Clara.
“It’s flattering,” said Hoyer who wanted to be a part of Shanahan’s first year as an NFL head coach. “It was that gut feeling that I knew this was the best place for me.”
Hoyer isn’t being guaranteed anything at the moment. San Francisco signed quarterback Matt Barkley late Friday, and rumors of a trade for Washington’s Kirk Cousins won’t go away.
In addition to Hoyer, the 49ers introduced WR Pierre Garcon, WR Marquise Goodwin, FB Kyle Juszczyk, TE Logan Paulsen, K Robbie Gould, and LB Malcolm Smith.