Repairs to Washed-Out Highway 35 To Take Months

March 10, 2017 10:48 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, kpix sky drone 5, Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ (CBS SF) — One of the Bay Area’s largest mudslides and the gaping hole it left in Highway 35 may not be repaired this year, according to a transportation official.

Caltrans officials are giving no estimate for time of repair of highway near Castle Rock State Park. A spokesman for the state agency told KPIX 5 that “chances of it happening this year are slim”.

In early February, a large mudslide took out a 150-foot section of highway, about a mile south of the park entrance. It uprooted several trees and sent debris cascading hundreds of yards down the steep mountainside.

Currently, a two-mile section of the highway has been shut down between Castle Rock Road and Las Cumbres Road.

The closure has attracted so-called “disaster tourists”, eager to see some of the region’s worst damage.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia