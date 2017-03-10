San Francisco Police Raise Funds For Victim In Terrifying Armed Robbery

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A woman recently robbed at gunpoint with her baby in her arms at a San Francisco parking garage had reason to smile Friday after a show of compassion by the SFPD.

“At first I was in shock. I thought I was in a movie,” the mother said. “I was like, ‘Am I dreaming? Is this a nightmare?'”

The armed robbery at gunpoint she experienced last Saturday sounds like a nightmare. The victim, who did not want to be identified, said the two robbers struck just she stepped out of her car after parking in a parking garage at her apartment.

They immediately grabbed her one-year-old child.

“Yes, they grabbed my baby out of the car and they wouldn’t give it back to me,” said the victim. “I don’t know if I negotiated, but I said I’m not walking away from the car unless I have my baby.”

But she says the scariest part was that, even when the attackers had her belongings, the gunman would not stop threatening her.

“The other guy was still standing there, pointing the gun at us, and the other guy had to grab him,” said the mother. “You can see it in the video. The guy who has my backpack has to get the other guy. He had the gun pointed at me and my baby, and that’s the hardest part.”

On Friday, authorities released photos and surveillance video of the suspects. The suspects are both described as Hispanic males, approximately 20-30 years old, wearing dark colored clothing.

At approximately, 10:58 PM, a carjacking occurred on the 600 block of Hampshire Street. Inspectors are investigating whether the suspects in both incidents are connected.

While police are still looking for these two suspects, but they also looking out for the victims in this case. Especially after they learned that the single mother, a U.S. Army veteran, had taken money out of the bank to buy a birthday cake and decorations for her baby’s first birthday celebration.

“You know, we heard about what happened. It really touched us,” said Nick Rose with the SFPD. “So some of the investigators involved started a collection so that was something we should all contribute to. And we were able to raise a substantial amount of money, for her to recoup her loss.”

On Friday, officers from the Mission station met with the mother to give her the money they’d raised.

.@SFPDMission Officers Raise Money for A Baby's 1st B-day Party After the Mother was Robbed @ Gun Point & Baby Grabbed by Suspects #SFPD #SF pic.twitter.com/J2haMKG8mr — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) March 11, 2017

The victims appreciated the investigators’ generosity.

“That’s a very kind gesture, I mean, just, yeah wow,” she said

The mom says she and her child were shaken but are ok. She’s just hoping her attackers are caught before they can terrorize or hurt anyone else.

“A lot of moms have come to me and said, ‘That’s every mom’s nightmare.’ I said ‘I know!’ said the victim. “And it came true. Like, the nightmare is not supposed to come true.”

Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to get in touch with the San Francisco police.