San Jose Couple Postpones Wedding To Search For Beloved Dog

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose couple is resorting to extreme measures to find their beloved dog that has been missing for almost a month.

The couple has hired a pet detective and even postponed their wedding for the search.

Dog owner Trendee King has a laser focus on just one thing: finding her lost four-legged friend Theo.

“It’s a loss and not knowing where your animal is, is…torture,” said King.

Theo is a black and tan, one-year-old Brussels Griffon. He is the pride and joy of King and her fiancee James Galley.

Theo got away from his sitter on Feburary 13 and was last seen near the intersection of Blossom Hill Road and Almaden near a Whole Foods Market.

King was in Los Angeles at the time. She says the joy of shopping for her wedding gown was shattered by the loss of Theo.

“And so two hours, I took the flight back to San Jose later that very evening to go and search for our dog,” said King.

The couple has spent hours printing and hanging hundreds of signs and posters and thousands of dollars on the search, including hiring a pet detective.

They even decided to postpone their wedding scheduled for this August.

“Planning a wedding takes so much of your time,” said King. “And honestly the only thing I can think about right now is finding Theo, so I couldn’t even imagine splitting the time with anything else.”

King has been criticized for that on the internet, but says for her it’s the right thing to do.

“It’s been 25 days but, to be honest, I still have so much faith and hope,” said King. “I just know that he’s out there.”