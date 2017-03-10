Santa Clara Home Burglars Captured On Hidden Security Camera

March 10, 2017 4:42 PM
Filed Under: Caught On Camera, Caught On Video, Home Burglary, Santa Clara

SANTA CLARA (KPIX 5) — Two men were being sought Friday after they were captured on video burglarizing a Santa Clara home.

The men were seen ransacking the victim’s bedroom Thursday in video taken by a hidden surveillance camera.

The thieves apparently got into the house through the bathroom window. No one was home at the time.

Shortly after the burglary, the victim, Rory Kim, posted the video on Facebook in hopes someone would recognize the burglars.

“I didnt know what to do. I’ve never been in this predicament before,” said Kim. “I mean, I had my car broken into before but this is different. It just made me sick to my stomach, and immediately I was thinking, I’ll go to social media to see if anyone recognizes their face.”

So far, police have made no arrests, but it may be just a matter of time.

So far, Kim’s video has been viewed on Facebook more than 37,000 times.

