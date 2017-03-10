U.S. Deploys More Troops To Syria, But Members Of Congress Push Back

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Following the recent deployment of 400 more U.S. ground troops to Syria, Bay Area Congresswoman Rep. Barbara Lee introduced a bill Friday to block further deployments without Congressional debate or authorization.

Lee’s bill would prohibit the expansion of U.S. combat troops there.

U.S. Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, confirmed the likelihood of an increased U.S. military presence in Syria at a hearing with the Senate Armed Services Committee Thursday.

Senator John McCain (R-AZ), chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said Thursday, “We’ve been either unable or unwilling to ask or answer basic questions about American policy in the region. We’ve been reluctant to act and when compelled to do so, we have pursued only the most limited and incremental actions … We’re fighting ISIS in Syria but ignoring the Syrian civil war that was its genesis and fuels it to this day.”

McCain highlighted the fact that the Trump administration has not been clear on its goals for the deployment of ground troops in Syria, other than to defeat ISIS.

“In fact, the sad reality is America’s strategic position in the Middle East is weaker today than it was eight years ago. And the positions of Vladimir Putin’s Russia and [the] Iranian regime and its terrorist proxies have improved. This is not a military failure. Instead, it is a failure of strategy, a failure of policy and most of all a failure of leadership,” McCain said.

“We have to start answering some basic and difficult strategic questions…What is America’s strategy concerning a political transition in Syria? The future of Assad and his regime? asked McCain.

Gen. Votel signaled that more U.S. forces would likely be needed in Syria.

In a statement released Friday, Lee wrote, “For more than fifteen years, the U.S. has been engaged in an ever-expanding war in the Middle East. President Trump’s deployment of combat troops in Syria is the latest front in this endless war.”

Lee said the President should not make such an important decision unilaterally.

Lee is famous for being the only member of Congress to vote against Authorization for the Use of Military Force in 2001, following the attack on the World Trade Center in New York City. She said Friday that authorization “is still being used to justify military actions around the globe, including this new deployment into Syria.”

She urged her fellow members of Congress to join her “in preventing this president from sending our troops into yet another unchecked, ill-advised war without a full and robust debate from Congress.”

The bill has 15 Democratic co-sponsors as well as one Republican co-sponsor, Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC).

By Hannah Albarazi – Follow her on Twitter: @hannahalbarazi.