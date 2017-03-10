Woman Badly Burned In San Rafael Apartment Fire

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — A woman suffered extensive burns Friday morning when a fire fully engulfed her home inside a San Rafael apartment complex, authorities said.
San Rafael police received a call alerting them to a fire in the complex located at 215 Bayview.
When officers and firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames billowing out of an apartment and a woman in the parking lot with severe burns. She was stabilized and rushed to a local hospital as was a second victim suffering from smoke inhalation.
One apartment was completely destroyed by the fire and 6-8 other units damaged by the blaze.
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the San Rafael Police Department at 415-485-3000 callers can remain anonymous and translation services are available. Tips can also be made online by using the SRPD Silent Witness tip form available at http://www.srpd.org/tips