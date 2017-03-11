Northern California Wolf Pack Missing Since Early 2016

March 11, 2017 6:12 PM
Grey Wolf, Missing, Shasta Pack, Wolf Pack

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — California wildlife advocates say they are searching for seven gray wolves that haven’t been spotted in months.

The first wolf pack to make the state home in nearly a century hasn’t been seen since May 2016.

The family, known as the Shasta Pack, disappeared from southeastern Siskiyou County over the past year.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife biologist Pete Figura tells the newspaper they could have migrated to a new region with more pray. Though he points out it’s unusual for the canine pack hunters to abandon their breeding grounds.

Other wildlife advocates say they fear the animals were poisoned by farmers trying to protect their livestock.

Figura says he has no evidence to suggest the wolves have died.

