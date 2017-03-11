Hazardous Waste Involved In 3-Alarm Fire At Stanford Hospital

March 11, 2017 8:26 AM
Filed Under: Hazmat, Palo Alto Fire Department, Stanford Hospital, Stanford University

STANFORD (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire Saturday morning in a medical school building at Stanford Hospital was extinguished by sprinklers but a hazardous material situation exists, Palo Alto fire officials said.

The fire was reported by fire officials on Twitter at 7:46 a.m. in a third floor room in the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Drive at Stanford.

Firefighters evacuated the area around the room, which contains bio-hazardous waste.

No threat exists to patients, who are in a different building, according to fire officials.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia