Hazardous Waste Involved In 3-Alarm Fire At Stanford Hospital

STANFORD (CBS SF) — A three-alarm fire Saturday morning in a medical school building at Stanford Hospital was extinguished by sprinklers but a hazardous material situation exists, Palo Alto fire officials said.
The fire was reported by fire officials on Twitter at 7:46 a.m. in a third floor room in the Edwards Building at 300 Pasteur Drive at Stanford.
Firefighters evacuated the area around the room, which contains bio-hazardous waste.
No threat exists to patients, who are in a different building, according to fire officials.
