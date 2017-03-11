Woman Who Went Missing In Woodside Thursday Found Alive

WOODSIDE (CBS SF) — A 56-year-old woman who went missing Thursday after setting out on a walk along Skyline Boulevard in Woodside was found alive Saturday morning at about 10:30, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Bethnee Haury was last seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday on Skyline Boulevard.
Search teams scoured the Kings Mountain area of unincorporated San Mateo County for Haury.
Haury, her husband and son, who are Bay Area residents, were staying at a AirBnB when Haury went on a hike at about 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
The family had been traveling on vacation, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Salvador Zuno said.
She went with her brown and white Aussie, or Australian Shepherd and the dog was also found with her, according to the sheriff.