2 Rescued After Kayaks Capsize In Bodega Bay

BODEGA BAY (CBS SF) — The U.S. Coast Guard and Bodega Fire Department helped rescue two people Sunday evening after their kayaks overturned in Bodega Bay near Boran Beach.

A man clinging to the side of his kayak called the Coast Guard with his cellphone just after 4:30 p.m. requesting help.

Lt. Jason Berger, a command duty officer with the Coast Guard, in a statement said it was difficult to communicate with the man as he was

distressed and had difficulty responding to basic questions.

“We were able to piece enough information together to determine that there were two people in distress and both were holding onto their

capsized kayaks,” Berger said.

Rescue boat crews were immediately launched to assist the two men. Once on scene, the Coast Guard located one of the men and brought him to

shore where emergency medical personnel were waiting to treat him.

Bodega Fire located the other person in the water, and he was rescued and taken to a hospital. Information on his condition not immediately

available.

According to the Coast Guard, a third person was with the men and their kayak capsized as well, however they were able to swim to shore.

The Coast Guard encourages all boaters to wear life jackets while out on the water and to have two means of communication including a

waterproof portable radio.