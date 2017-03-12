Former ‘Arrow’ Star Colton Haynes Gets Engaged

By Antoinette Bueno, ET Online

(ET ONLINE) – Colton Haynes is officially off the market!

The 28-year-old former Arrow actor is engaged to boyfriend Jeff Leatham, he revealed on Sunday. Haynes Instagrammed a picture of the two kissing in front of an impressive fireworks display, writing, “I SAID YES!!!,” and adding a ring emoji.

I SAID YES!!! 💍💥❤️ @jeffleatham A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes) on Mar 12, 2017 at 11:04am PDT

Haynes’ rep tells Entertainment Tonight (ET) that Leatham proposed at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and started with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song, “I Got You Babe,” followed by video messages from their family members and close friends, including Melanie Griffith and Serena Williams. After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” as the couple danced in tears.

“I’m so blessed and happy for the future and my life together with Jeff,” Haynes says in a statement.

ET sat down with legendary singer Cher late last month, when she revealed she knew about Leatham’s plan to pop the question!

“I have known Jeff forever, and he is just amazing, and I think they are going to be really happy and I am excited for them,” Cher told ET.

Addressing Leatham directly, she added, “I got you babe — alright this is for you, you know what it is — you know what you’re supposed to do now. And this is going to be the best thing ever, and you have to call me to tell me how it worked out, alright?”

Colton Instagrammed a pic of Cher’s video with ET on Sunday.

