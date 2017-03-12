One Victim Of Thursday East Bay Freeway Shooting Dies In Hospital

RICHMOND (CBS SF) — A 24-year-old Pinole man shot Thursday afternoon on Interstate 80 in Richmond has died, California Highway Patrol officials said Sunday.

The man and a 24-year-old woman from San Pablo were shot on Interstate 80 at about 3:30 p.m. near San Pablo Avenue.

Two teen boys and a 24-year-old man are being held in connection with the shooting. The teens are 17 years old.

The adult suspect has been identified as Elliot Johnson of Richmond, who was on parole and “has an extensive violent criminal history ranging from gun crimes to carjacking,” CHP spokesman Officer Jonathan Fransen said.

The names of the boys will not be released because they are minors.

CHP officials on Thursday said they are not looking for any other suspects. Investigators are not releasing the suspects’ motive because the investigation is still active, Fransen said.

The three suspects had not been charged as of Friday afternoon but the Contra Costa County District Attorney may file charges, which could now include murder, as early as Monday.

Officers are looking into whether the suspects have gang ties and whether they targeted their victims rather than firing randomly into cars, CHP Lt. Jason Reardon said.

CHP officials allege that one of the boys was the shooter and Johnson was the driver.

The shooting is part of a host of roughly 80 shootings on Bay Area freeways since late 2015, most of which have occurred in the East Bay and are said to be targeted shootings.

But, Reardon said that the risk of being a victim of a similar shooting on a Bay Area highway is still “extremely low.”

