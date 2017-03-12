Young Woman In Hospital After Shooting At Belmont Apartment Complex

BELMONT (CBS SF) — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Belmont Sunday afternoon that left one person in the hospital.

According to police, officers responded to apartments in the 1100 block of Elmer Street on reports of a shooting earlier Sunday.

Upon arrival, officers found a 19-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital to be treated for injuries not considered life threatening.

Police said Elmer Street between Ralston Avenue and Waltermine Street was closed while officers investigate and canvass the area for possible witnesses and or video surveillance footage.

According to police, investigators are questioning the victims boyfriend as well as others that live in the apartment where the incident occurred, however at this time there are no known suspects.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

