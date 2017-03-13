Demi Lovato Shows Off New Shorter Hairstyle

March 13, 2017
By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Demi Lovato showed up to the Kid’s Choice Awards 2017 Sunday, sporting a new look.

The singer stunned in a simple peach dress, but it’s her hair that has everyone talking. She chopped off her normally long hair into a lob or long bob. Lovato shared two photos of her new hairstyle on Instagram. “Selfie from yesterday ❤️,” she wrote.

Besides stunning with her chic hairstyle, Lovato got a surprise when she walked onstage during the broadcast. She got slimed.

Lovato isn’t the only pop star to go short lately. Katy Perry shared her new super short hairstyle last week when she premiered her fade on Instagram.

Selfie from yesterday ❤️

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

Before I got SLIMED!! 😝 #KCAs 💚💚💚

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on

