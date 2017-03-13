Thousands Of Flights Already Canceled Due To East Coast Storm

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – Travelers scheduled to fly to the East Coast on Monday or Tuesday may want to check with their airline before going to the airport, because of a major winter storm.
As of Monday morning, airlines have canceled about 4,000 flights on both days, as a late-winter storm is expected to dump enough snow to disrupt travel in the Northeast.
Tracking service FlightAware.com said that more than 1,100 flights Monday and more than 2,800 on Tuesday have already been canceled.
Chicago is bearing the largest share of Monday’s cancellations, while Tuesday’s disruptions are hitting hardest from Washington to Boston, including New York City.