Former President Obama Visits With Tech Leaders In Silicon Valley

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Former President Barack Obama spent the day in Silicon Valley reportedly meeting with tech leaders Monday.

Obama, who frequently held fundraisers in Silicon Valley during his presidency, was making his first visit to the Bay Area since leaving office in January.

The president spent the day at the Fairmont Hotel in San Jose, where a crowd of people stood and waited for hours to see his motorcade whisk by.

Early Monday afternoon the motorcade left the hotel, heading straight for U.S. Highway 101 on its way to Moffett Federal Airfield.

Flanked by Secret Service agents, the casually-dressed Obama was seen posing for pictures and signing autographs with well-wishers at the airfield before boarding a Gulfstream jet.

It was not revealed who the president was meeting with during his visit to San Jose; as a private citizen, Obama is not obligated to say.